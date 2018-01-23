Stewart Likes Seeking the Soul's Form

Charles Fipke’s Seeking the Soul comes into the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 27 a bit under the radar, but trainer Dallas Stewart believes his 5-year-old is coming into the world’s richest race at Gulfstream Park the right way.

After winning three of his first 14 starts, Stewart said they “learned a little about him” when finishing third in the Lukas Classic Stakes (G3) in September. The son of Perfect Soul has since set a track record at Keeneland and won the Clark Handicap presented by Norton Healthcare (G1) at Churchill Downs.

“He’s just been very sharp, very happy about his job,” Stewart said. “He’s eating well, he’s healthy, and he looks great, he’s all dappled out. I think he’s going to be ready to go.”