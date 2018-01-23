Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit Set for June

The Jockey Club and Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation announced Jan. 23 that the eighth Welfare and Safety of the Racehorse Summit will be held June 27, 2018, at Keeneland in Lexington.

The summit, which brings together a cross-section of the breeding, racing and veterinary communities, again will be underwritten and coordinated by The Jockey Club and Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and hosted by the Keeneland Association. The first summit was held in October 2006. Subsequent editions were held in March 2008, June 2010, October 2012, July 2014, July 2015, and July 2016.

"The discussions and presentations of the previous summits have resulted in numerous initiatives that have improved the safety and welfare of racing's equine and human athletes, and we are so appreciative of Keeneland's support of this event since its inception more than a decade ago," said Edward L. Bowen, president, Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation. "The 2018 summit will not only update the industry on these efforts but will also delve into new projects and subjects of interest for anyone involved in the Thoroughbred industry."

The summit will be held in the Keeneland sales pavilion, and it is open to the public; a live webcast will also be available. A formal agenda and a list of speakers will be announced at a later date.

Among the major accomplishments that have evolved from the previous seven summits are the Equine Injury Database; the Jockey Injury Database; the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory, which provides science-based testing of racing surfaces to enhance safety for horse and rider; a uniform trainer test and study guide; the racing surfaces white paper and publication of educational bulletins for track maintenance; the publication of stallion durability statistics; the Hoof: Inside and Out DVD, available in English and Spanish; modifications to model rules that enhance the protocol for horses working off of the veterinarian's list; and the movement by state racing commissions to create regulations that void the claim of horses suffering fatalities during a race.