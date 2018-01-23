Tattersalls Extends Irish Guineas Festival Sponsorship

The Curragh Racecourse announced Jan. 23 that Tattersalls will extend its agreement to be the title sponsor of the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival in 2018 to include sponsorship of the group 1 Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, and Tattersalls Gold Cup.

All three races take place May 26 and 27, with the weekend continuing to be branded as the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival.

Total prize money for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas has received a major boost with the support of Horse Racing Ireland and Tattersalls with both races increasing from 300,000 euro to 350,000 euro ($430,500).

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival is one of the highlights of the European racing calendar and the flagship of the Tattersalls global sponsorship portfolio. Our renewed sponsorship at The Curragh demonstrates the Tattersalls commitment to Irish racing and reflects the consistent support we receive at our sales from all sectors of the Irish racing and breeding industry."

Derek McGrath, Curragh Racecourse CEO commented: "Tattersalls are very valued partners of the Curragh and we are extremely grateful to Edmond Mahony and his team for agreeing again to support three of our premier races in 2018. We look forward to looking at continuing to enhance our partnership to include many new opportunities that the redevelopment project will bring when completed in 2019."