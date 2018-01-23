Claudio Gonzalez and Jevian Toldeo

Courtesy of Maryland Jockey Club

Jockey Toledo Hopes to Return to Racing in February

Toledo finished as Maryland's leading rider in 2017.

Jevian Toledo, Maryland's leading rider of 2017, is hopeful of returning to action late next month after being injured in a Jan. 21 spill during training hours at Laurel Park.

Toledo's agent, Marty Leonard, said Jan. 22 that the 23-year-old Toledo is wearing a neck brace to help with the pain from what doctors believe was whiplash along with compression fractures of the T7 and T8 vertebrae in his middle back and a punctured lung, suffered when Toledo was thrown when the horse he was working fell. 

"The two vertebrae are less than 25% fractured, so he was lucky that it wasn't a more severe injury," Leonard said.

Initially taken to Howard County Hospital in Columbia, Md., Toledo was transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma unit Sunday afternoon for a second opinion on the lung puncture, Leonard said. Toledo was released at 9:30 p.m.

Leonard said Toledo has follow-up appointments scheduled for Feb. 5 and 19, and if all goes well and he does not feel any pain, he will be cleared to ride.

A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Toledo topped all jockeys in Maryland with 144 wins and $4,564,961 in purse earnings in 2017, leading Laurel's calendar year-ending fall meet with 61 wins and $1.8 million in purses.

Toledo was also Maryland's leading rider in 2015 and ranked second in 2016, and owns four individual meet titles.