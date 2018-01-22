Take Charge Indy Colt Fastest at OBS Under Tack Show

Ready to Dance, an unraced 3-year-old son of Take Charge Indy, worked three-eighths of a mile in :32 flat, posting the fastest work at the distance at the under tack show for the horses of racing age section of the Ocala Breeders' Sales' 2018 winter mixed sale.

The Florida-bred colt, consigned as Hip 318 by Brent and Crystal Fernung's Journeyman Bloodstock Services, agent, is out of the stakes-placed More Than Ready mare Readybdancing, a daughter of stakes winner Silent Serenade.

Hip 268, Saucy Symphony, zipped through three furlongs in :32 1/5, the second-fastest time of the day. The 4-year-old chestnut filly by First Samurai , consigned by Niall Brennan Stables, agent, is out of the stakes-winning Songandaprayer mare Celtic Chant and descends from the female family of grade 1 winner Vicar and group 1 winner Astronomer Royal.

There were 34 horses that breezed three furlongs during the exercise regimen over OBS' artificial track surface and 23 that galloped.

OBS sales director Tod Wojciechowski said the under tack show offers potential buyers an opportunity to see first-hand the racing ability of the sale horses.

"It gives them an extra level of confidence when considering a racehorse to see how the horse moves," he said.

OBS cataloged 602 horses for the open and preferred sessions of the sale that begins at 10:30 a.m. ET Jan. 24-25 in Ocala, Fla.

Horses in the racing age section—Hips 255-366—will be offered immediately following the preferred session Jan. 24. The 112 horses in the racing age section includes 28 older horses, 56 3-year-olds, and 28 2-year-olds.

Under tack results and videos are posted on the OBS website at obssales.com. Videos may also be viewed at the sale grounds in the video room and via kiosks in the breezeway and walking ring areas.