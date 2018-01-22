Real Solution to Blue Star Racing in Louisiana

Calumet Farm announced Jan. 22 its stallion Real Solution , a multiple grade 1-winning son of Kitten's Joy out of Reachfortheheavens by Pulpit, will stand at Dex Comardelle's Blue Star Racing stallion facility near Scott, La.

On lease from Calumet, Comardelle and Calumet expect the stallion to attract a competitive book of mares with the lucrative Louisiana-bred program.

"We're thrilled with the opportunity to stand Real Solution here in Louisiana," Comardelle said in a statement. "We believe he can be the type of stallion to set the foundation of what we want to build here at Blue Star and offer Louisiana breeders a tremendous opportunity being one of Kitten's Joy's most accomplished sons at stud. We're honored to work with Calumet Farm as they have been one of the most iconic organizations in horse racing over the years."

Located just outside Lafayette, Blue Star Racing built a 10,000-square-foot barn with 24 stalls and numerous foaling stalls.

"With Big Blue Kitten (Kitten's Joy) joining the Calumet roster in 2017, we found that a lease to Blue Star would be the best option for Real Solution to attract the book of mares he deserves," said Jak Knelman, Calumet's director of stallions. "The opportunity to participate in the Louisiana-bred program will give Real Solution a distinct advantage in the 2018 breeding season."

Real Solution will stand for a fee of $5,000, live foal stands and nurses, with discounts for multiple mare packages and quality mares.