THA Teleconference to Provide Federal Tax Bill Overview

The Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association and National Thoroughbred Racing Association will jointly host a legislative update for THA members to provide details on the new federal tax bill.

The teleconference will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31. The update will cover a number of areas, including aspects of the tax bill most pertinent to owners, breeders, trainers, and horseplayers; code changes generally applicable to all tax payers; and the behind the scenes politics as the NTRA advanced industry issues while preserving or blocking others.

Participants will include:

• Alan Foreman, chairman and CEO, THA

• Alex Waldrop, president and CEO, NTRA

• Greg Means, principal of The Alpine Group, the NTRA's Washington-based lobbyist

• Lauren Bazel, vice president, The Alpine Group

In addition to receiving an update on the tax bill, THA members will be able to participate on the call by asking questions.

To participate, call (888) 378-4398. The passcode is 851402.

