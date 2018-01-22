Fasig-Tipton Winter Supplemental Entries Now Online

Fasig-Tipton has catalogued an additional 30 entries for the 2018 Kentucky Winter mixed sale supplemental catalog. Those entries may now be viewed online. The sale company will continue to add supplemental entries through Thursday, Jan. 25.

The supplemental catalog, which will begin with Hip 518, will be offered immediately following the conclusion of the main catalog Feb. 6.

Included in the supplement are stakes-winning and pedigreed broodmare prospects; dams of current stakes winners in foal to Animal Kingdom and Will Take Charge ; young mares in foal to American Pharoah and Dialed In ; and short yearlings.

Print versions of the supplemental catalog will be available on-site at Fasig-Tipton at sale time. The supplement will also be available via the Equineline sales catalogue app.

The Kentucky Winter mixed sale will be held Feb. 5-6, at Fasig-Tipton's Newtown Paddocks near Lexington. Both sessions will begin daily at 10 a.m.

