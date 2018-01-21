First Foal is a Colt for California Chrome

Taylor Made Stallions' California Chrome , Mshawish , and Not This Time have all sired their first respective foals, Taylor Made confirmed Jan. 21.

California Chrome, the two-time Horse of the Year and seven-time grade/group 1 winner of $14,752,650, sired his first foal Jan. 20 when a colt out of millionaire race mare Pay the Man was born at Calumet Farm near Lexington. The Ohio-bred Bernstein mare was a 21-time black-type stakes winner on the track during her decorated racing career.

Not This Time, the graded stakes-winning 2-year-old by Giant's Causeway who ran second in the 2016 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) to Classic Empire , had his first reported foal when a colt out of the Awesome Again mare Legs Like Betty arrived Jan. 13 for breeder Sally and Jimmie Lockhart. Legs Like Betty is out of a half sister to 1997 Horse of the Year Favorite Trick.

Mshawish, the multiple grade 1-winning son of Medaglia d'Oro who earned more than $2.4 million, had his first foal when a colt was born Jan. 17th at Taylor Made Farm near Nicholasville, Ky. Bred by David Lanzman Racing, the colt is out of Ourperfectpastor, a Pleasantly Perfect half sister to grade 3 winner Evil Minister.

California Chrome stands for $40,000, Mshawish for $15,000, and Not This Time for $15,000, all live foal stands and nurses. All are set for their second season at stud in 2018 and are available for inspection upon appointment.