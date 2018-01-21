Jockey Jevian Toledo Injured During Training Spill

Jevian Toledo, the leading rider in Maryland with 144 wins in 2017, will be sidelined indefinitely following a spill during training hours Jan. 21 at Laurel Park.

Toledo, 23, was transported to Howard County Hospital in Columbia, Md., complaining of back and leg pain after he was unseated when a horse he was exercising fell. Toledo's agent, Marty Leonard, said subsequent X-rays revealed compression fractures of T7 and T8 vertebrae in his back, as well as a collapsed lung.

Leonard said Toledo was waiting to be transferred to University of Maryland Medical Center's shock trauma unit Sunday afternoon for precautionary reasons.

A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Toledo topped all jockeys in Maryland with purse earnings of $4,564,961 in 2017. He led Laurel's fall meet with 61 wins and $1.8 million in purse earnings.

Toledo was also Maryland's leading rider in 2015, ranked second in 2016, and owns four individual meet titles.