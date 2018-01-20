Galleon Mast Edges to Sunshine Millions Turf Score

Anne D. Scott's Galleon Mast tends to relax once he makes the lead.

This less-than-ideal trait cost the 5-year-old Mizzen Mast gelding a victory in the Nov. 11 Millions Turf Preview Stakes, when Enterprising ran him down in the final strides to snap Galleon Mast's three-race win streak in black-type stakes.

But a perfectly timed ride from Irad Ortiz Jr. guided the gray gelding to the winner's circle Jan. 20 in the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf Stakes at Gulfstream Park, where it was his turn to rally over rival Our Way to secure another victory.

The Turf for 4-year-olds and up and the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf for females 4-years-old and up, both at 1 1/16 miles, were among four Florida-bred stakes worth $600,000 in purses on the 12-race Sunshine Millions Day card.

"Perfect. That's all I can say. It's all about timing with this horse, and (Irad) did an excellent job," said winning trainer David Fawkes. "You saw the last jump or two, the other horse was coming back at him. As soon as he makes the lead he likes to stop."

While 12-1 shot Charlie Mops set opening fractions of :24.03, :47.61, and 1:11.25 for the 1 1/16-mile test, 6-5 favorite Galleon Mast took a rail-skimming trip racing sixth in a field of seven. The gray gelding followed the bold three-wide run of Our Way, who, making his first start since August, launched his huge move around the far turn and assumed command under Jose Ortiz through a 1:34.62 mile.

"The first eighth was a little slow and I got a little nervous," Fawkes said, "but then I saw they went (the half) in :47 and I thought we were comfortable, and he was able to get it done."

The two leaders separated from the field as Galleon Mast arrived on the scene four-wide turning for home, inched closer with a sixteenth to go, and was set down by his rider in the final strides to get up by a head for the score.

"I had horse. I was just waiting there. I know when I ask him, he's going to be there for me," Ortiz said. "I just didn't want to make the lead to early. I was confident. I knew he was going to be there for me. Every time I asked him a little bit more and more, so we were in good shape."

The final time was 1:40.68 on turf rated firm.

Galleon Mast returned $4.60, $2.60, and $2.20, Our Way brought $3.40 and $2.60 as the 2-1 second choice, and Second Mate, who completed the trifecta three lengths back, was worth $3.80. The order of finish was completed by Spring Up, Swagger Jagger, Charlie Mops, and Manchurian High, who won the Turf in 2015 and 2016. Enterprising, the Mike Maker-trained program favorite, was scratched.

Galleon Mast was bred in Florida by H & A Stables out of the Eskimo mare P. J.'s Eskimo. He improved his record to 8-6-4 from 22 starts, for earnings of $404,655. He won the Eight Miles East Stakes, The Vid Handicap, and Mr. Steele Stakes last summer and fall at Gulfstream, where he is now 6-for-13 lifetime with four seconds and a three thirds.

"He's just so easy," Fawkes said. "He's a good horse. No matter what anyone says, good horses are easy."

Video: Sunshine Millions Turf S.

Later on the card, Kevin Attard and Soli Mehta's former claimer Starship Jubilee took the Filly & Mare Turf under Jose Lezcano. The 5-year-old Indy Wind mare was a $16,000 claim by Tino Attard in February of 2017. She immediately won five in a row, including the Nassau Stakes (G2T) and Dance Smartly Stakes (G2T) at Woodbine. She came in off a third as the upset favorite in the Dec. 2 Claiming Crown Tiara Stakes to earn her latest victory by a length.

"She ran a tremendous race, put a gritty effort into it today, and Jose just gave a tremendous ride," Attard said. "Obviously, you would never imagine to be here today, but she's been a tremendous horse for us. What can I say? She tries hard every time."

It was the seventh win from 12 lifetime starts at Gulfstream for Starship Jubilee, and first since having her five-race win streak snapped in the Sky Classic (G2) last summer at Woodbine. Bred by William P. Sorren out of the Forest Wildcat mare Perfectly Wild, she ran the distance in 1:41.03 and returned $4, $2.60, and $2.40 as the even-money choice in a field of 10.

"She came here for the Claiming Crown and I was a little disappointed, but in hindsight I probably should have shipped up a little sooner and let her acclimatize. I thought she tired a little bit last time," Attard said. "We worked her a little bit harder coming into this spot knowing this was a race we thought she'd be tough in. She definitely loves this course, there's no doubt about it."

Starship Jubilee settled in third as Daddy's Boo sped through fractions of :23.12 and :46.67, chased by Josdesanimaux.

"She's an easy filly to ride. She broke good and always put me in a good position," Lezcano said. "When I asked her, she went on. It's not too hard to ride a filly like her."

Lezcano snuck past Josdesanimau along the rail as the three leaders exited the backstretch, and swung her to the outside to launch a bid after Daddy's Boo went six furlongs in 1:10.88. The eventual winner set her sights on Daddy's Boo entering the stretch, and gradually wore down the pacesetter to edge clear late.

"The trip set up perfectly. He had her in a great spot and saved ground," Attard said. "I was worried about (Daddy's Boo) kind of getting an easy lead and being a hard horse to run down. She's also a winning machine and you knew she wasn't going to lay down after kind of having the lead to herself. When he angled out and it looked like he still hadn't kind of asked her, you feel good at that spot. When he got into her she accelerated and got the job done."