First Reported Foal a Filly for Tamarkuz

Tamarkuz , winner of the 2016 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), was represented by his first reported foal Jan. 20. The filly is out of the unraced Aldebaran mare Aly Baran and was born at Scarteen Stud in Central Kentucky.

"We are very pleased with the filly. She's going to be a big girl. She's very leggy and has great bone—there's just a lot of substance to her," said Richie Donworth, who owns Scarteen Stud. "Jerry Kane, who owns Aly Baran, picked Tamarkuz for her after his powerful win in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. We both thought he was an excellent stallion prospect."

A son of Speightstown , Tamarkuz rose to prominence with wins in the Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Meydan Sobha (G2), Burj Nahaar Sponsored By Emirates Holidays (G3), and Firebreak Stakes Sponsored By Land Rover (G3) at Meydan in consecutive starts in 2015. Prior to his Breeders' Cup victory, he was second in both the Priority One Jets Forego Stakes (G1) and the Kelso Handicap (G2). He retired with career earnings of $1,840,444.

Tamarkuz is out of the Lemon Drop Kid mare Without You Babe, who is a half-sister to three stakes winners, including multiple grade 1 winner Stay Thirsty and graded 3 winner Andromeda's Hero, who was second in the 2005 Belmont Stakes (G1). Both horses now stand at stud. Tamarkuz is a descendent of the successful King Ranch family through his third dam, Make Change.

"I think (Tamarkuz) is going to be a great stallion and I really like that he's out of a Lemon Drop Kid mare," said Kane. "We wanted to put a little speed into (Aly Baran), and Tamarkuz checked all of the boxes. He was a good miler and topped off an impressive career by becoming a Breeders' Cup champion."

Bred in Kentucky by John Gunther, Tamarkuz brought $325,000 as a yearling from Shadwell at the 2011 Keeneland September sale. He stands at Shadwell Farm near Lexington, Ky. for a fee of $10,000.