Stellar Wind Cruises as Pegasus Rivals Also Work

Coolmore's Stellar Wind got an early four-furlong leg-stretcher Jan. 20 in preparation for her run against males in the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1).

At Palm Meadows training center, Gulfstream Park's satellite facility, the 6-year-old mare and champion 3-year-old filly of 2015 went the distance in :49.75 in company for trainer Chad Brown. She had been scheduled to work Jan. 21.

"I moved her up a day because there is a slight chance of rain tomorrow," Brown said. "I didn't want to take a chance. All of her serious works are done. She just went an easy half-mile today to stretch her legs. I feel like she is fit enough and good enough to run a good race next week."

Brown sent the daughter of Curlin out with 3-year-old Mask, the highly regarded winner of the Jan. 6 Mucho Macho Man Stakes.

"I thought she sat there, perched outside of him, really comfortable and galloped out well within herself," Brown said. "We weren't trying to gain anything this morning, just maintaining her where we are into the race, sound and happy.

"She came back bucking and squealing and happy. For her, at this time, that's what I wanted."

Stellar Wind, a $6 million purchase by Coolmore from Lane's End's consignment to the 2017 Keeneland November breeding stock sale, will make her first start for her new connections in the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus Jan. 27 at Gulfstream.

Also on the Saturday work tab were several other Pegasus contenders: Gunnevera, Sharp Azteca, War Story, and Fear the Cowboy. Singing Bullet, who is a possible starter for the world's richest race, also breezed.

Margoth's Gunnevera worked at Gulfstream Park West, where trainer Antonio Sano sent the son of Dialed In through five furlongs in 1:01. It was the fourth-fastest of 31 at the distance.

"He worked very, very good," Sano said. "He worked in company with Cometin and galloped out very good. I'm so excited for my horse to run in the race."

Also at Gulfstream Park West, trainer Jorge Navarro's two Pegasus runners, Sharp Azteca and War Story, turned in their final breezes for the race. Ivan Rodriguez's Sharp Azteca, who will be making his first start since winning the Dec. 2 Cigar Mile Handicap Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), turned in a bullet five furlongs in :58 2/5. War Story, fifth in last year's Pegasus for Loooch Racing Stables, Glenn K. Ellis and Imaginary Stables, completed his five furlongs in 1:01 4/5.

At Oakridge Training Center in Ocala, Kathleen Amaya and Raffaele Centofanti's Fear the Cowboy worked an easy five furlongs, although a time was not recorded on the official work tab.

Stronach Stables' homebred 4-year-old Singing Bullet is being considered for the 12th and final position in the Pegasus field. The Hard Spun colt covered five furlongs in 1:01.77 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

"He worked very well," trainer Dale Romans said. "He went off the first eighth a little slower than I wanted but he finished up great and galloped out great. He's been doing very well since he got here."