Second EHV-1 Positive Extends Quarantine at Belmont

The New York Racing Association announced Jan. 19 that a "precautionary quarantine" at Belmont Park's Barn 44 remains in place after a horse that tested positive for equine herpesvirus-1 again came back with a positive result in a follow-up test.

The EHV-1 positive test for a horse trained by Linda Rice has led to a ban by the Maryland Jockey Club of three Barn 44 horses—Do Share, Life in Shambles, and Chief Lion—that were scheduled to race in the Fire Plug Stakes at Laurel Park Jan. 20.

The affected horse in Barn 44, a 3-year-old male that has not yet raced, first tested positive Jan. 9.

NYRA placed the horse in an isolation barn immediately after the first positive test was revealed at the Cornell Ruffian Equine Hospital, where the horse was treated for a fever and what was described by officials as "a mild respiratory issue."

In what NYRA officials said was an additional precaution, all horses in Barn 44 were placed under quarantine and barred from racing at Aqueduct Racetrack or training with other horses.

Those horses exposed to the unnamed horse that tested positive have been asymptomatic.

"All horses in Barn 44 have been and will continue to be monitored daily for fever and other signs of illness,'' a statement from NYRA said.

NYRA officials indicated the affected horse has not since developed a fever and has shown no neurological symptoms.