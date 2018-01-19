Champagne Room Injured, Owners Pondering Retirement

Champagne Room, champion 2-year-old filly of 2016, has a foot injury that may result in the end of her racing career, trainer Peter Eurton said Jan. 19.

Eurton said the 4-year-old Broken Vow filly has a hairline fracture in one of her coffin bones and will need at least 90 days off before returning to training, but also said he is unsure whether she will return to racing or be sold to be bred.

"It's nothing life threatening. She's just going to need some time off," the trainer said. "There are a couple of offers on the table for the owners to entertain, but I'm out of that loop right now."

In 2017 the ownership group that includes Sharon Alesia, Robin Christensen, Ciaglia Racing, Exline-Border Racing, and Gulliver Racing, had a similar decision to make regarding the bay filly after she underwent surgery to remove a bone chip in her right front ankle.

The group ultimately decided to bring her back to race and she won the Remington Park Oaks in September, finished sixth in the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), and came in second in the Bayakoa Stakes (G2) to end her season.

Her two graded wins came during her championship season in 2016, when she won the Sorrento Stakes (G2) and the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). She has a 3-2-2 record from nine starts and more than $1.4 million in earnings.