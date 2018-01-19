Sabbatical Delivers First Foal in Foal Patrol

Sabbatical, a mare owned by Phipps Stable residing at historic Claiborne Farm, delivered the first foal of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame's Foal Patrol project at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 19.

The foal, a bay colt by War Front , was an early arrival, as the farm had a projected foaling date of Jan. 28. Both Sabbatical and the foal are in perfect health. Video of the foaling and several other clips, in addition to the live feed of Sabbatical and her colt, can be viewed at www.foalpatrol.com.

"We're so excited to see the first foal of Foal Patrol. Congratulations to Phipps Stable and everyone at Claiborne Farm," said National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame director Cathy Marino. "We are thrilled they agreed to be part of this new initiative of the museum. One of the museum's priorities is to make the sport of Thoroughbred racing accessible to as many people as possible and Foal Patrol is a wonderful way for people to get unprecedented insight into the breeding of a racehorse, one of the most essential components of the sport. We're looking forward to seeing this colt grow and develop on the way to the racetrack."

Phipps Stable has agreed to let fans of Foal Patrol submit potential names for the colt as part of an online contest on the Foal Patrol website. Naming suggestions will be accepted through Feb. 2. The winning name will receive a special prize package, including a tour of Claiborne Farm, courtesy of one of the museum's partners, Horse Country. More information about Horse Country can be found at www.visithorsecountry.com.

The next Foal Patrol mare scheduled to deliver her foal is Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) winner Stopchargingmaria. In foal to Pioneerof the Nile , Stopchargingmaria is projected to deliver her foal at Three Chimneys Farm in Kentucky around Feb. 2. Multiple graded stakes winner Centre Court also is scheduled to deliver her foal by Medaglia d'Oro on the Foal Patrol website around Feb. 19.