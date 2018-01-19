Pegasus World Cup Security Protocols Released

The Stronach Group has announced its enhanced security measures and protocols for horses competing in the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

"The Stronach Group is committed to the safety, welfare, and integrity of all our athletes. We believe these security measures and protocols reaffirm our commitment to the sport, the fans, and our participants," said Mike Rogers, a member of The Stronach Group's executive team.

In addition to other applicable state laws and Gulfstream track policies, The Stronach Group will mandate the following protocols and horses competing the Pegasus: