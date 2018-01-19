Pegasus World Cup Security Protocols Released

The Stronach Group has announced its enhanced security measures and protocols for horses competing in the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.
"The Stronach Group is committed to the safety, welfare, and integrity of all our athletes. We believe these security measures and protocols reaffirm our commitment to the sport, the fans, and our participants," said Mike Rogers, a member of The Stronach Group's executive team.
In addition to other applicable state laws and Gulfstream track policies, The Stronach Group will mandate the following protocols and horses competing the Pegasus:
- Horses competing in the Pegasus World Cup are subject to out-of-competition testing.
- A Gulfstream veterinarian administrator will perform in-stall inspections and on-track observations of the Pegasus contenders in the days preceding the event.
- Horses must be on the grounds no later than 72 hours prior to post time of the Pegasus. Horses must remain on the Gulfstream grounds until after the running of the Pegasus. Exceptions will only be granted in the case of an unforeseeable emergency.
- The horses competing in the Pegasus shall be monitored at all times by additional security personnel.
- Security personnel will be monitoring all treatments of participating horses performed by veterinarians prior to post time.
- Trainers shall submit a list of treating veterinarians to the stewards no later than 6 p.m. ET Jan. 25.
- A full daily veterinarian record of all medications and treatments given to horses competing in the Pegasus 72 hours prior to the race are to be provided to the chief examining veterinarian.
- Any shockwave therapy needs to be administered no later than 10 days prior to the Pegasus. The attending veterinarian will need to make an appointment with security and a report must be submitted to chief examining veterinarian within 24 hours.
- Stall entry and exit logs will be maintained by security personnel. All persons—including grooms, veterinarians, trainers, assistant trainers, farriers, owners, or other connections—upon entering the stall, engaging in contact with the horse, or performing any service for the horse, must possess a valid license and each person will be logged in with security personnel with the reason for their visit.
- All equipment, feed, etc. are subject to search and seizure by both Gulfstream and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
- All persons must have a valid Florida DBPR license.
- Lasix administration will take place in the horse's own stall by a Gulfstream veterinarian administrator.
- Materials used for medication administrations will be retained by Gulfstream for possible testing.
- On race day, no treatments will be permitted, other than Lasix, for specifically designated horses.
- The use of breathing compounds for oral and nasal dosing shall not be permitted on race day.
- Nothing other than water can be used to flush a horse's mouth on race day.
- All horses participating in the Pegasus will be subject to TCO2 screening and testing on race day four to six hours prior to post time.
- Horses participating in the Pegasus will escorted by security personnel to the paddock.
- On race day, pre-race exams by a regulatory veterinarian will begin at 6 a.m. Trainers are requested to have horses' legs clean and open for exam. A horse may not be placed in ice until after undergoing its pre-race exam.
- Absolutely no medication can be administered within 24 hours of post time except Lasix.
- Pegasus participants will receive priority for paddock schooling.