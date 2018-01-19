Bay Filly is Hit It a Bomb's First Foal

A bay filly born Jan. 17 at Chasing the Sun Stables near Wallingford, Ky., became the first reported foal by Spendthrift Farm's grade 1 winner Hit It a Bomb .

The foal, bred by Michael Wood, is the second foal out of the winning Dutch Art (GB) daughter Risky Art. The mare's first two dams have produced 10 winners out of 15 to race, including black-type producer Fountains Abbey. Her third dam is black-type winner Nazoo (Nijinsky), who produced group 1 British-bred winner Nadia (Nashwan).

“We are very happy with her. This baby is absolutely correct with nice size and good bone,” said Wood.

Hit It a Bomb, a 5-year-old son of War Front out of group III winner Liscanna (Sadler's Wells), was a homebred raced by Evie Stockwell and trained by Aidan O'Brien. The colt was undefeated in three starts at 2, when he won the Irish Stallion Farms E.B.F. Star Appeal Stakes before taking the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T). He retired with a 3-0-2 record in seven starts and earned $626,476.

The young stallion is a full brother to Brave Anna, winner of the Connolly's Red Mills Cheveley Park Stakes (G1) and the Albany Stakes (G3) at Royal Ascot. She was a Cartier Awards nominee for champion 2-year-old filly.

Hit It a Bomb is part of Spendthrift's "Share the Upside" program. Breeders that pay $8,500 annually on a two-year commitment that produces two live foals earn a lifetime breeding right. His standard fee is $7,000 on a standard stands and nurses contract.