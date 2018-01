Oaklawn Park management has canceled the nine-race card scheduled for Jan. 19 because of track conditions. Temperatures were record lows Tuesday and Wednesday and only slightly warmer Thursday. The track has not thawed completely and for the safety of the horses and horsemen, the decision was made to cancel racing.

Oaklawn will remain open for gaming and simulcast racing. The game room will remain open until 6 a.m.

Live racing is scheduled to resume Saturday, Jan. 20 with a 1 p.m. first post.