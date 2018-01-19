Gun Runner Arrives at Gulfstream Ahead of Pegasus

Five-time grade 1 winner Gun Runner arrived at Gulfstream Park Jan. 18 to compete in the final race of his career, the $16 million Pegasus Invitational Cup Stakes Jan. 27.

Initially scheduled to arrive at Gulfstream Thursday morning, Gun Runner landed safely at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport at 5:36 p.m. ET from his base at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, according to H.E. Tex Sutton's online flight tracker.

The son of Candy Ride was then transported by van to the racetrack, where he arrived just before 7 p.m. and was led off by Scott Blasi, assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, and walked into Barn 16.

The departure from Fair Grounds was delayed due to hazardous weather and road closures in and around the New Orleans area.

Gun Runner last worked Jan. 14, breezing six furlongs in 1:11 flat in his final major Pegasus prep. Asmussen said the 5-year-old horse came out of the work "like he does. He's ready. He's Gun Runner."

The training plan included a walk day before resuming daily training on Tuesday, however racetrack officials at Fair Grounds closed the track Wednesday and Thursday due to freezing temperatures that caused the track to freeze.

Expected to be named the 2017 Horse of the Year, Gun Runner is slated to retire after the Pegasus to stand at Three Chimneys Farm, the breeding operation near Lexington, Ky., that owns the horse in partnership with Winchell Thoroughbreds.

Gulfstream Park marks the 11th track that Gun Runner will have competed over during his career. He has accrued $8,988,500 in earnings from a record of 11-3-2 in 18 starts. He will be seeking his fifth consecutive victory in the Pegasus.