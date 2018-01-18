First Foal for Laoban is a Colt

Graded stakes winner Laoban , a son of Uncle Mo , was represented by his first reported foal Jan. 17, a bay colt born at Saratoga Glen Farm.

The colt was produced from the winning Freud mare Looksgoodfromhere, who herself is out of the stakes-placed Broad Expectations. Broad Expectations was a full sister to Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Concern.

"He's gorgeous," owner Kathy Barraclough said of the Laoban colt.

Laoban won one of nine career starts with that lone victory coming in the 2016 Jim Dandy Stakes (G2). The 5-year-old dark bay horse stands at Sequel Stallions New York in Hudson, New York for a syndicate by a joint venture between Southern Equine Stables, Sequel Thoroughbreds, McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds as well as Woodford Thoroughbreds.

"Laoban is an outstanding physical, son of a freaky sire, speed to burn and a great ownership group," said Matt Lyons, vice president and general manager of Woodford Thoroughbreds, "A no-brainer. We are very excited for this first crop."

Laoban is set to stand the 2018 season for an advertised fee of $7,500.