Gray Colt is Anchor Down's First Foal

Multiple graded stakes winner Anchor Down , a miler by leading sire Tapit , was represented by his first reported foal Jan. 16, a gray colt born at Phoenix Farm near Georgetown, Ky.

Bred by Chad Frederick and Phoenix Farm and Racing, the colt was produced from the Curlin mare Black Coronas, herself a daughter of graded stakes-placed, stakes winner Tres Coronas. The immediate family includes Delaware Oaks (G3) winner Dark Nile.

"The foal is an impressive colt with good size and a lot of bone and substance," said Gainesway director of sales Michael Hernon. "Anchor Down was a top miler on the New York circuit, so I would expect his foals to be fast like he was."

Anchor Down won the Kelso Handicap (G2) in 1:32.90 over subsequent Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner Tamarkuz . He also captured the one-mile Westchester Stakes (G3) by 6 3/4 lengths and was runner-up to Frosted in the Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1).

Out of grade 3 winner Successful Outlook (by Orientate ), Anchor Down is a half brother to Test Stakes (G1) winner Sweet Lulu (Mr. Greeley) and a full brother to grade 1-placed, grade 3 winner Iron Fist.

Anchor Down stands at Gainesway for a fee of $10,000 with live foal stands and nurses guarantee.