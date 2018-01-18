Little Red Feather Hires Sean Feld as Consultant

Little Red Feather Racing, California's largest racing club who celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2017, announced today they have engaged Sean Feld as a consultant. Based in Lexington, KY, Sean becomes LRF's mid-west and east coast representative.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Feld is one of the brightest young horseman in the industry. After stints at Walmac and Spendthrift Farm, Sean broke out on his own to run the partnership group that recently campaigned Miss Temple City to three G1 wins and a Fasig-Tipton November sale of $2,500,000.

"With over 75 horses under management, many on the east coast, and over 450 partners, we need someone with Sean's background to be boots on the ground in New York, Kentucky and Florida," said LRF Managing Partner Gary Fenton. "Sean is extremely knowledgeable and well respected within the industry and is an exciting addition to our expanding program."

Feld grew up in Los Angeles, CA in a racing family that includes his father Bob Feld and Uncle Jude Feld. He spent his childhood at the racetrack as a self-proclaimed "barn rat", hot walking horses and learning the trade from the ground up.

"LRF is a household name in California and I'm honored to be entrusted to help carry that tradition across the country," added Feld. "Partnerships are about customer service and no one understands that better than LRF. This is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to working with the team."

Celebrating its 16th year, LRF is one of America's largest racing syndicates with over 450 partners and 75 horses under management. Bursting onto the national scene in 2004 when Singletary won the $1,500,000. Breeders' Cup Mile, LRF horses have won 233 races from 1,309 starts (18%) and grossed over $14,000,000 in earnings. Most recently, LRF won the Say Florida Sandy Stake at Aqueduct on January 13, 2018 with My Boy Tate and its pinhook operation, Solana Beach Sales, sold Instilled Regard, who won the G3 LeComte at the Fair Grounds on January 13, 2018. LRF also campaigned multiple graded stakes winner Midnight Stormm and Canadian champion Midnight Miley.

