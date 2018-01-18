Den's Legacy's First Foal Arrives in Ontario

Den's Legacy , a grade 3 winner and grade 1-placed son of Medaglia d'Oro standing at Mighty Acres, near Pryor, Okla., got his first foal Jan. 16 at Hill 'n' Dale Farm in Ontario.

Bred and owned by Al and Bill Ulwelling, the colt is the third foal out of the winning Street Boss daughter Circular Logic, who is a half sister to stakes-placed winner The Walk (by Hansen) and three other winners.

Bred by Gaye Swartz in Florida, Den's Legacy is the first black-type winner produced by the War Chant daughter Sunshine Song, who is half sister to grade 1 winner C.S. Silk and grade 3 winner Remember Sheikh. Den's Legacy sold as a weanling for $150,000 at the 2010 Keeneland November sale to John McKay out of the Indian Creek consignment and was raced by Westrock Stables.

Den's Legacy became a graded stakes winner at 2, taking the Generous Stakes (G3T) on the Betfair Hollywood Park turf. He would later finish third in the CashCall Futurity (G1), also at Hollywood Park. The colt would place in six other graded stakes before retiring with a 4-10-6 record in 40 starts and earnings of 693,684.

Owner/breeder Dr. Warren Center, who owns Mighty Acres, bought Den's Legacy in 2016. The young stallion stands for $2,500.