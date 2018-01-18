Flashy Colt is Mshawish's First Reported Foal

Taylor Made Stallions' multiple grade 1 winner Mshawish got his first reported foal Jan. 18 when a colt out of Ourperfectpastor was born at the farm near Nicholasville, Ky., around 7:50 p.m.

David Lanzman Racing bred the chestnut colt, who is the second foal out of the 5-year-old daughter of Pleasantly Perfect. Ourperfectpastor is a half sister to grade 3 winner Evil Minister (Deputy Minister) and stakes-placed winner Echeverria (Awesome Again ).

Mshawish is an 8-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro —Thunder Bayou, by Thunder Gulch, who is his sire's only grade 1 winner to win at the highest level on both dirt and turf. Raced by Al Shaqab Racing, Mshawish started out in Europe where he won the Prix de Tourgeville at Deauville and was second in the Prix de Guiche (G3) at Chantilly. He became a globetrotter, taking the Zabeel Mile Sponsored by Al Naboodah MEP & Engineering Group (G2) in Dubai at 4 and then capturing consecutive victories in the States in the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes (G2T) and Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T) at 5. He would claim his grade 1 win on dirt at 6 in the Donn Handicap. Mshawish retired with an 8-2-3 record in 24 starts and earnings of $2,421,351.

He entered stud at Taylor Made with $20,000 fee and stands this year for $15,000.

