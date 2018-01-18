Early Nomination Deadline Set for 2018 Triple Crown

Nominations of talented and promising 3-year-old Thoroughbreds to compete in the races of the 2018 Triple Crown—the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes (G1), and the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1)—are due Jan. 20.

The early deadline for online, telephone, or faxed nominations to the 2018 Triple Crown is 11:59 p.m. (all times Eastern) Jan. 20. Each nomination must be accompanied by payment of the $600 fee to make the individual Thoroughbred eligible to compete in any or all of Triple Crown contests.

A late nomination period, which requires the payment of $6,000 for each nominated 3-year-old, will open at 12 a.m. Jan. 21 and continue through March 19.

All Triple Crown nominations made by traditional mail during the early phase must be postmarked by the Jan. 20 closing date. Nominations can be made online at TheTripleCrown.com and by telephone with a designated representative from one of the three Triple Crown host tracks.

Last year's early phase of Triple Crown nominations attracted 419 horses. An additional six Thoroughbreds were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise the overall total to 425.

The Kentucky Derby field has been limited to 20 starters since 1975 and the horses that enter the starting gate for its 2018 renewal will again be determined by points earned in the Road to the Kentucky Derby eligibility system, which debuted in 2013.

If entries to the Derby total more than the maximum field of 20, up to four "also-eligible" entrants will be permitted. If one or more entrants scratch from the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field prior to 9 a.m. May 4, the also-eligible horse or horses with highest preference in the Road to the Kentucky Derby system assume the empty stalls in the starting gate.

The Preakness is limited to 14 starters and the Belmont Stakes permits a maximum field of 16 horses.

Three-year-olds that were not nominated to the Triple Crown during either the early or late nomination phases have a final opportunity to become eligible for the races through payment of a supplemental nomination fee. Due at the time of entry for either the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, or Belmont, the supplemental fee process makes a horse eligible for the remainder of the Triple Crown series. A supplemental nomination at the time of entry to the Kentucky Derby requires payment of $200,000. The fee is $150,000 if paid prior to the Preakness or $50,000 at time of entry to the Belmont.

Churchill Downs adjusted its entry process in 2014 to permit horses that are supplemental nominations prior to the Kentucky Derby to be treated the same as original nominees. If one or more supplemental nominees possess sufficient Road to the Kentucky Derby points to qualify for the Derby field, they will be allowed to start over original nominees that possess lesser qualifications. Under its previous policy Churchill Downs gave preference in all cases to early and late Triple Crown nominees.

Information on the Triple Crown nomination process—including a link to a print-and-mail nomination form—is available at TheTripleCrown.com.