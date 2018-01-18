Darby Dan Promotes Houlihan to Director of Sales

Darby Dan Farm has named Hunter Houlihan as its new Director of Sales following a successful Keeneland January sale that included the Day 1 session-topper for Darby Dan Sales.

"Hunter has quickly learned and adopted our systems - and more importantly our culture - since coming to our team last year," said John Phillips, owner of Darby Dan. "Our motto is 'Devoted to the horse. Dedicated to our clients.', and that describes the way Hunter handles himself and our business. We are confident that with his extensive experience in bloodstock appraisal and sales, Hunter will lead Darby Dan Sales with the same integrity and astute judgment that has kept Darby Dan flourishing for three quarters of a century."

Houlihan had been Director of Client Development at Darby Dan prior to Keeneland January. Darby Dan Sales was represented with the session-topper on the opening day of last week's sale, when 4-year-old filly Bellavais sold for $485,000 as a racing or broodmare prospect under the consignor's first-time leadership of Houlihan.

"This is an exciting time at Darby Dan Farm and I couldn't be happier about this new era for Darby Dan Sales," said Houlihan. "Our stallions are on a roll, Mr. Phillips' horses are running extremely well, and I truly believe 2018 is going to be a big year. We are anxious to get started on our 2018 sales drafts, and get out there to visit with breeders and owners to talk about their horses and how we can help them in the very best ways."

A Winchester, KY native and University of Kentucky graduate, Houlihan worked for Taylor Made Farm for over a decade, including for Taylor Made Sales, prior to coming to Darby Dan a year ago.

