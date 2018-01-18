Lages Named Chief State Steward in Delaware

Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission Chairman W. Duncan Patterson announced Jan. 18 that the promotion of James Lages to the position of chief state steward.

Lages has worked for the DTRC for the past two years. He fills the void left when long-time chief steward G. Jack Houghton Jr., retired at the end of the 2017 live racing season.

"Mr. Lages has earned the respect of the commission and his co-workers during his time in Delaware," stated chairman Patterson. "His experience as a racing official and former participation as a jockey gives him a field level perspective of the industry that will be beneficial to the commission."

Lages has served as a state steward in New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and Minnesota. He also has been a racing official in Kentucky.

John Wayne, the DTRC executive director, noted that Lages has done a very good job since coming aboard from Canterbury Park where he was highly respected by his fellow racing regulators. Wayne said Lages' work ethic and professionalism is what the Delaware commission deserves and expects.