Beau Recall Headed to the Hillside for Las Cienegas

When Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion Racing's Beau Recall won her U.S. debut at a mile on the grass in January of 2017, it was hard to justify dialing back for the rest of her 3-year-old season.

Although trainer Simon Callaghan initially wanted to get the Sir Prancealot filly started sprinting down the unique hillside turf course at Santa Anita Park, because of the progression of races for sophomore fillies, the opportunity never really presented itself.

Nearly a year later, with some brutal beats in between, Beau Recall will get her first hillside sprint start Jan. 20 in the $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T).

"Originally, before she even raced (in the U.S.), we always wanted to start her down the hill," Callaghan said of the now 4-year-old filly who broke her maiden sprinting 7 1/2 furlongs in Ireland in August of 2016. "But the natural progression was to stretch her out. Obviously she ran a great race going a mile and an eighth, so she's definitely a very good filly going a mile or a mile and an eighth."

The 1 1/8-mile race Callaghan is referencing is the Aug. 19 Del Mar Oaks Presented by The Jockey Club (G1T), in which she was just nosed out at the wire by Dream Dancing. But that wasn't her only tough-luck loss. She also finished just a neck behind the then-undefeated Sircat Sally in the June 17 Honeymoon Stakes (G2T), and came in second twice behind Sircat Sally before that. Her last two starts of 2017 were fifth-place finishes, but against top competition in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes presented by Lane's End (G1T) at Keeneland and the American Oaks (G1T) back at her Santa Anita home base.

"She's an incredibly genuine filly that puts everything into every run. She's run really good races in defeat and it would be nice to get her back in the winner's circle," Callaghan said. "We definitely felt the mile and a quarter (in the American Oaks) was too far. Her optimum distance might be a mile, but we thought, with this race coming up—I wouldn't say an easy race by any means, but there's no dominant down-the-hill type in this division."

Seven of the other older fillies and mares in the field will also be seeking their first graded wins, with the lone graded winner set to enter the gate Claiborne Farm's homebred Bendable.

The lightly raced 5-year-old Horse Greeley mare broke through for her graded score June 18 in the Desert Stormer Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita, but the Richard Mandella trainee will make her first start on turf in the Las Cienegas. Although her full brother Clearly Now mostly raced on dirt and earned three grade 3 wins on that surface, he also placed in the Charlie Barley Stakes on the Woodbine grass in 2013. Their dam, Bend, placed in two minor stakes on grass and earned all three of her wins on the green.

"We've always wanted to try to get her on the turf and this race came up," Mandella said.