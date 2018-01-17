Reynaldothewizard Takes Another Shot at Dubawi Stakes

Local legend Reynaldothewizard takes center stage in the Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting at Meydan Racecourse Jan. 18. He faces six rivals in an attempt to win the upgraded Dubawi Stakes Sponsored by Borealis (G3) for a fifth time.

The Satish Seemar-trained Reynaldothewizard first won the 1,200-meter (about six-furlong) contest on the previous all-weather surface in 2013, when it was a conditions race called the Meydan Golf Trophy. A listed race by the time he won it in 2015 on the same dirt surface as Thursday's renewal, he has defended his crown in each of the last two seasons. Winner of the 2013 Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1) on the Dubai World Cup card, the son of Speightstown will be making his season debut in the newly dubbed group 3 event. He last raced in the 2017 Golden Shaheen, finishing eighth.

"He is 12 now and has been an amazing horse for all of us at Zabeel Stables," said jockey Richard Mullen, who registered the biggest success of his career aboard Reynaldothewizard in that 2013 Golden Shaheen. "He seems fit and well at home; certainly nobody has told him he is 12. He has never been much of a workhorse in the mornings, which has probably aided the longevity of his career; he saves it for the track and hopefully, has another big run in him Thursday but it will not be easy."

His six opponents include the 2016 Golden Shaheen winner, Muarrab (GB), now trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He failed to beat a rival in last year's Golden Shaheen, but made a winning reappearance in his second start of the year for Al Rayhi in last month's Garhoud Sprint Sponsored By Lincoln Navigator over the same distance and surface. He chased Reynaldothewizard home in the race both last year and in 2015, and finished a well-beaten fifth in 2016.

"We were very pleased with that comeback win and it was a good team effort as he had a few issues we had worked on," Al Rayhi said. "Hopefully he is back to something approaching his best, in which case he will run a big race."

Second in that Garhoud Sprint was Comicas, who was also runner-up in last year's edition of the Golden Shaheen for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby. The 5-year-old son of Distorted Humor was thought to be in need of the run on that return a month ago at Meydan and Appleby expects him to go close.

"The Golden Shaheen, obviously over the same course and distance, was a career best from Comicas," Appleby said, "He has definitely come on a lot for his comeback run and, on his best form, he has to be thereabouts on Thursday."

Third in last month's Garhoud Sprint, the Doug Watson-trained My Catch also contested the 2017 Golden Shaheen, finishing 10th. Winner of the 2016 Garhoud Sprint, he is capable on his day and is another to consider under Pat Dobbs.

"He was not really himself and misbehaved on the evening of the Garhoud Sprint when he did not really fire," Watson said. "He is better than that, and seems in great shape at home so, if he breaks well, can hopefully go close."

However My Catch fares, Watson's Rayya looks to have major claims in the 1,400-meter UAE One Thousand Guineas Trial Sponsored By Al Maryah Island, also on dirt, but restricted to 3-year-old fillies. She has only had one start six weeks ago and blitzed nine rivals in a fillies' maiden over the course and distance.

"She is very exciting," Watson said. "She has done everything asked of her and Thursday is the next step."

The trainer hopes she can emulate former stable companion Polar River, who won a maiden and the Guineas Trial before landing both the UAE One Thousand Guineas Sponsored by Friday and UAE Oaks Sponsored By Emirates (G3) in 2016.

Appleby's Expressiy represents Godolphin, as do the Saeed bin Suroor-trained duo of Caring Touch and Winter Lightning, a Shamardal half sister to the connections' multiple group 1 winner Thunder Snow.

"Both my fillies have thrived in Dubai and I expect them to run well," bin Suroor said.