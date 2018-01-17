First Air Force Blue Foal is a Florida Filly

The first reported foal out of Ashford Stud's Air Force Blue is a big, bay filly born Jan. 16 at Jason and Ashley Schappert's Leading Edge Farm near Ocala, Fla.

The foal is out of the Tiznow mare Havelsee, who also produced the first reported foal by 2011 2-year-old champion Hansen in 2013. The Air Force Blue filly was bred by Leading Edge Farm.

"She's well put together and looks like a runner," said Richard Kent, the owner of Kaizen Sales, which handles Leading Edge Farm's sale consignments.

Air Force Blue is a three-time group 1-winning son of War Front . Bred by Stone Farm in Kentucky, he was acquired by Coolmore's M.V. Magnier for $490,000 at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale out of Stone Farm's consignment.

The highly precocious colt won four of five starts at 2, breaking his maiden at first asking and following that performance with a second in the group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. In his next three starts, Air Force Blue strung together consecutive victories in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, and the Dubai Dewhurst Stakes (all G1).

Air Force Blue was retired to Ashford Stud near Versailles, Ky., with a 4-1-0 record out of nine starts and earned $844,919. He covered 153 in his first book and stands for $20,000 this year.

