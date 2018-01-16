Magic Millions Concludes With Record Gains

The 2018 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale was declared the best in the sales company's history Jan. 16, as records tumbled across the board after a spectacular six days of selling.

More than AU$1.2 million (about US$955,000) was traded across Book 3 of the Gold Coast yearling sale and the incredibly successful summer racehorse sale Tuesday.

Led by group stakes-placed sprinter Nikitas (AUS), the summer racehorse sale boasted a gross of AU$927,000 (US$738,263) with an average price of almost AU$30,000 ($23,815) and a clearance rate of 97%.

Nikitas sold for AU$195,000 ($155,247) to Neville Morgan and was joined by Godolphin offerings Caffeine (AUS), who sold for AU$115,000 ($91,556), and Mogador (AUS), an AU$110,000 ($87,575) buy, to make six figures.

Across all days of selling some AU$168,753,500 ($131,987,714) was traded on the selection of stock on offer from breeders from Australia and abroad. The clearance rate from all horses through the six-day sale was 90%.

Magic Millions managing director Vin Cox has mixed feelings about the record-breaking sale and carnival with this being his last at the helm of Australia's leading Thoroughbred auctioneer. Cox, who became Magic Millions managing director in 2011, will leave the company at the end of the sale to become the head of Godolphin's operations in Australia.

"This has been the most incredible sale and carnival," Cox said. "A truly spectacular success.

"There are so many moving parts that make this sale and carnival the success that it's been. Everyone came to the Gold Coast and played their part well beyond our most optimistic expectations we therefore thank them across the board.

"On a personal note, I want to thank the Magic Millions team, who worked extremely hard to deliver Magic Millions 2018 and also their unwavering support during my time at Magic Millions."

Cox's tenure will conclude Jan. 19, as the company's current bloodstock manager Barry Bowditch will start next week in the role as managing director, while Clint Donovan becomes bloodstock manager.