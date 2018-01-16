Foal Uno is a Colt for Cinco Charlie

Spendthrift Farm's Cinco Charlie , a graded stakes-winning juvenile and seven-time black-type winner by Indian Charlie, sired his first reported foal Jan. 13 when a bay colt was born at Millennium Farms near Lexington, Ky.

Bred by Toby Keith's Dream Walkin' Farms, the colt is out of Keith's homebred Cactus Ridge mare Peeker, who was stakes-placed at 2.

"The colt is very strong with plenty of leg. His angles are where you like to see them, and we are very happy with him," said J. Ted Neel, general manager of Millennium Farms.

Cinco Charlie was a leading 2-year-old of his crop, capturing his debut at Churchill Downs before winning the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) in his second start. He would win four black-type stakes at four different racetracks as a juvenile.

For his debut at 3, Cinco Charlie won the one-mile Riley Allison Stakes at Sunland Park. He returned to Churchill to capture the William Walker Stakes and was a close runner-up in the Woody Stephens Stakes (G2) on Belmont Stakes Day. At 4, Cinco Charlie won the Duncan F. Kenner Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, earning his seventh career stakes win—the most by a son of Indian Charlie. He retired to Spendthrift Farm in 2017 with earnings of $608,920.

Cinco Charlie is out of the stakes-placed Marquetry mare Ten Halos, a half sister to graded stakes winners My Pal Charlie, Bwana Charlie, and Bwana Bull. He is standing his second season at Spendthrift in 2018 for a $5,000 fee with a stands and nurses guarantee.