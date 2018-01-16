Outwork's First Two Foals Born 90 Minutes Apart

Only an hour and half separated the birth of the first two reported foals by WinStar Farm's Outwork , the grade 1-winning son of Uncle Mo . The colt and filly were born late Jan. 14.

A bay colt, bred by Classic Bloodstock's Danzel Brendemuehl and Sean Mahoney's & Britt Wadsworth's Mahoney Eden Manor, arrived at around 9 p.m. in New York out of the Wheelaway mare Twistaway, who was stakes-placed at 2.

"We are very impressed with the size, bone, and substance of this colt. He had quite the 'wow' presence at delivery," said Wadsworth. "He has a great temperament and is a tremendous representation of his father. We're very excited."

At around 10:30 p.m. at Millennium Farms near Lexington, a bay filly was born out of the Giant's Causeway mare Win Crafty, a half sister to grade 1 winner Harmony Lodge (Hennessy) and grade 2 winner Graeme Hall (Dehere) and a full sister to grade 3 winner Win McCool. The newborn filly was bred by Millennium Farms.

"We wanted to acquire a mare in November in foal to Outwork. We are very happy with the filly Win Crafty has produced," said J. Ted Neel, general manager of Millennium Farms. "She has a great profile and a lot of presence about her. We've been rewarded for our hard work in November, and look forward to seeing this filly develop."

Outwork was Uncle Mo's first winner and first grade 1 winner to retire to stud following his 3-year-old campaign. Outwork scored his biggest career victory in the 2016 Wood Memorial Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct Racetrack, and was also a narrow runner-up in the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) behind a track-record-setting performance by Destin.

Outwork retired with earnings of $701,800 to WinStar, where he covered 168 mares in his first season at stud in 2017, which was the second-highest among all first-year stallions in North America. Bred and campaigned by Repole Stable, Outwork is out of the grade 1-placed Empire Maker mare Nonna Mia, a half sister to multiple grade 2 winner Cairo Prince .

Outwork, whose stud career has been partnered on by Mike Repole of Repole Stable, WinStar and Woodford Thoroughbreds, is set to stand his second season in 2018 for a fee of $15,000 with a stands and nurses guarantee.