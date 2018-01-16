Barretts January Sale to Aid San Luis Rey Fire Victims

Not only does the Barretts January mixed sale offer opportunities to purchase breeding stock, yearlings, 2-year-olds, and other racing prospects, this year it will feature several ways people can continue to come together to help victims of the San Luis Rey fire.

Barretts is hosting a stallion season auction and a silent auction to raise funds for those affected by the devastating Dec. 7 fire that claimed the lives of 46 horses. The silent auction will include several art pieces.

Seasons being offered include such stallions as multiple graded stakes winner Shaman Ghost , newly retired to Tommy Town Thoroughbreds; Danzing Candy , recently retired to Rancho San Miguel; Spendthrift Farm stallion Can the Man ; and Smiling Tiger , the leading California freshman sire in 2017 who stands at John Harris' Harris Farms.

In addition, Barretts has announced that 10% of the commissions from the horses sold at the January sale will go to aid fire victims.

The sale will be held Jan. 17, beginning at 11 a.m. PST, at the Hinds Pavilion in Pomona, Calif.

The January catalog consists of a supplemental catalog and the main catalog, the latter including a complete dispersal of Kings River Ranch. The 13 Kings River horses are all racing prospects, and they include full sisters Kellyanne and Right to the Point, both daughters of Lucky Pulpit and half sisters to stakes winner Our Pure Creation.

Broodmares and broodmare prospects make up much of the catalog. Harris Farms is offering the mare Winning Tale, an 11-year-old stakes-placed daughter of Tale of the Cat out of the stakes-winning mare Mining Missharriet. McKee Bloodstock has cataloged several mares in foal to such stallions as Animal Kingdom , Awesome Again , Creative Cause , Macho Uno , and Mucho Macho Man .

The sale also features many newly turned yearlings and 2-year-olds.

Elena Crim's H & E Ranch has 2-year-olds by Shanghai Bobby and Uncle Mo . Smiling Tiger is the sire of three 2-year-old California-bred fillies in the catalog, one each from Harris, Dynamic Sales Prep, and Sue Greene's Woodbridge Farm. Adrian Gonzalez's Checkmate Thoroughbreds' 2-year-olds include youngsters by Animal Kingdom, Quality Road , and Street Sense .

H & E has a colt by Shanghai Bobby among its yearlings, while Easterbrook Livestock Management, as agent for Dahlberg Farm, has a yearling filly by Lucky Pulpit. Checkmate has a yearling daughter of Shackleford , while Andy Havens' Havens Bloodstock Agency has yearlings by Acclamation and Sidney's Candy.

Havens has several in the supplemental catalog as well. They include Inordinate, a 6-year-old horse and winner of the 2017 San Juan Capistrano Stakes (G3T); Candy Crisis, a 4-year-old daughter of Candy Ride ; and Mo'vette, a 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo .

The stallion seasons that will be auctioned live are being offered in the middle of the sale as lot numbers 94-100. Barretts announced that 100% of the proceeds from the stallion seasons, equine artwork, and racing memorabilia will go to the California Thoroughbred Horsemen's Foundation and earmarked for fire relief.

"As members of the horse community, Barretts and Fairplex empathize with the owners and trainers who experienced such devastating losses," said Miguel Santana, president and CEO of Fairplex, which owns Barretts. "We are thankful that we can help out by donating a percentage of the sales from Barretts' January sale to CTHF."