Frosted's First Foal is a Filly

The first reported foal by Frosted , was born Jan. 15 at Audley Farm in Berryville, Va. Bred by Audley, the filly is out of multiple grade 3 winner and grade 1-placed Snow Top Mountain.

Snow Top Mountain won or placed in 10 stakes, compiling victories in the 2012 Suwanee River Stakes (G3T) and that year's Edward P. Evans All Along Stakes (G3T). Her top placing was in the 2010 Garden City Stakes (G1T). Snow Top Mountain is a half sister to grade 2 winner Diversy Harbor, and five-time graded winner Keertana. Snow Top Mountain is also the dam of grade 3 winner Greyvitos.

Darley nominations sales manager Darren Fox commented, "We are eagerly awaiting Frosted's first foals. With his physical, sire power, race record and female family, he scores top marks for how you assess a stallion prospect. He was booked full with the best book of mares bred by any freshman in 2017 and is close to full again for 2018."

Frosted, who raced in the royal blue silks of Godolphin, won the 2016 Mohegan Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) and that year's Whitney Stakes (G1) as a 4-year-old. As a sophomore, he captured the Twinspires.com Wood Memorial Stakes (G1), and finished second to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the Belmont Stakes presented by DraftKings (G1). He engaged in spirited battle with American Pharoah again in that summer's Travers Stakes (G1), where he finished third.

His win in the Metropolitan at Aqueduct Racetrack registered a 123 Beyer, the highest over the past decade, while his time of 1:32.73 broke the stakes record in the 14 1/4-length romp.

Frosted, who was trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, is out of grade 2 winner Fast Cookie (by Deputy Minister). Frosted is also a half brother to grade 3 winner Indulgent (Bernardini). Fast Cookie is out grade 2 winner Fleet Lady, and is a half sister of multiple grade 1-winning sire Midshipman , the 2008 2-year-old champion.