California Chrome Full Brother Second in Debut

Faversham, a full brother to two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome , finished an encouraging second in his debut, a six-furlong maiden special weight at Santa Anita Park Jan. 15.

The second-place run added another item to the list of similarities between the Perry and Denise Martin-owned Faversham and his older brother, who also finished second in his debut in April of 2013 at Hollywood Park.

"You know, (Faversham) didn't have the speed to be a sprinter," said trainer Art Sherman, who also conditioned California Chrome. "And that's just like his brother, he ran second the first time I ran him. But you know, you stretch him out, he'll be running. I was really happy with the race.

"Of course, California Chrome developed into a big strong horse after his 3-year-old year, but (Faversham) looks a lot like him in coloring and mannerisms. So we're looking forward to see him develop a lot stronger as the year goes by."

With jockey Stewart Elliot up in Monday's third race at Santa Anita, the 3-year-old ridgling son of the late Lucky Pulpit broke slow and raced last in eighth, four lengths behind the closest rival, through the first quarter-mile. Faversham then started to gain ground while traveling wide, and ran down pacesetter Fly First Class in the stretch to finish second to BG Stables' Violent Ridge.

The 3-year-old Violence gelding unleashed a four-wide move to take command in mid-stretch and win by 1 1/4 lengths. Fly First Class settled for third, a half-length back behind Faversham.

Sherman said he wants to stretch Faversham out in distance for his next race.

"He's probably going to run in a Cal-bred stake," the trainer said. "It'll be a little easier bunch to run against to give him a little more experience. He's going to go a mile next time."

Bred in California by Perry Martin and Steve Coburn, who initially campaigned California Chrome, Faversham is out of the winning Not For Love mare Love the Chase who produced two other full siblings to California Chrome before the death of Lucky Pulpit in early 2017. Love the Chase sold for $1.95 million at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton November sale to agent John McCormack. She also has a yearling colt by Tapit .