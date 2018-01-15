Divine Miss Grey Earns First Stakes Win in Interborough

After closing out 2017 with a 3 3/4-length allowance-optional claiming race victory at Aqueduct Racetrack, Divine Miss Grey secured her first stakes victory Jan. 15, winning the $100,000 Interborough Stakes at Aqueduct by about the same margin—3 1/4 lengths this time around.
After breaking well from post 4 under Kendrick Carmouche, Divine Miss Grey would battle speedy Lucy N Ethel to her outside through a quarter-mile in :23.25. Those two carried their duel into the turn of the seven-furlong test for fillies and mares, where Corms Racing Stable's Divine Miss Grey would inch away from her initial rival through a half-mile in :46.20.
Juddmonte Farms homebred Boule raced strongly through the turn and challenged Divine Miss Grey into early stretch, but Divine Miss Grey found more late to complete seven furlongs in 1:23.30. Boule, by Exchange Rate, followed home in second in her stakes debut while grade 1-placed Going for Broke finished third.
Since May 19, Divine Miss Grey has won five races and placed in two others. The lone off-the-board finish during that stretch for the now 4-year-old daughter of Divine Park was a seventh-place finish in the Longines Test Stakes (G1).
Come Dancing, who like Divine Miss Grey was sent off at 2-1, faded to finish last of 10. The 4-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon won her first two starts by a combined 10 lengths.