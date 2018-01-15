Divine Miss Grey Earns First Stakes Win in Interborough

After closing out 2017 with a 3 3/4-length allowance-optional claiming race victory at Aqueduct Racetrack, Divine Miss Grey secured her first stakes victory Jan. 15, winning the $100,000 Interborough Stakes at Aqueduct by about the same margin—3 1/4 lengths this time around.

After breaking well from post 4 under Kendrick Carmouche, Divine Miss Grey would battle speedy Lucy N Ethel to her outside through a quarter-mile in :23.25. Those two carried their duel into the turn of the seven-furlong test for fillies and mares, where Corms Racing Stable's Divine Miss Grey would inch away from her initial rival through a half-mile in :46.20.

Divine Miss Grey, ch, 4/f

Divine Park — Seattle Grey, by Friends Lake Owner: Corms Racing Stable

Breeder: Brereton C. Jones (KY)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Divine Park stands at Korea. Sale History

KEESEP2015 • $100,000 • Consignor: Brereton C. Jones, agent • Buyer: Jim & Susan Hill.

Juddmonte Farms homebred Boule raced strongly through the turn and challenged Divine Miss Grey into early stretch, but Divine Miss Grey found more late to complete seven furlongs in 1:23.30. Boule, by Exchange Rate, followed home in second in her stakes debut while grade 1-placed Going for Broke finished third.

Since May 19, Divine Miss Grey has won five races and placed in two others. The lone off-the-board finish during that stretch for the now 4-year-old daughter of Divine Park was a seventh-place finish in the Longines Test Stakes (G1).

Come Dancing, who like Divine Miss Grey was sent off at 2-1, faded to finish last of 10. The 4-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon won her first two starts by a combined 10 lengths.