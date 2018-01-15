Collected Breezes at Santa Anita for Pegasus

Speedway Stable's Collected, preparing for a rematch with probable Horse of the Year Gun Runner in the 1 1/8-mile, $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1), breezed seven furlongs at Santa Anita Park Jan. 15.

The Bob Baffert-trained 5-year-old hit the track at 7:45 a.m. PT and was clocked in 1:24 1/5 under Mike Smith, who is slated to ride the son of City Zip in the world's richest race Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

"He went very well," said Baffert, who also has West Coast ticketed for the Pegasus with Javier Castellano set to ride. "I'm really happy."

"Tremendous," said Smith, describing the work. "He went absolutely wonderful. He was nice and happy coming off (the track) and recovered real quick. All is well. We've just got to go out there and see if we can get the job done, good Lord willing. We'll see what happens."

Collected presented Gun Runner with a challenge in the 1 1/4-mile Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar as he loomed boldly at the top of the stretch before settling for second, 2 1/4 lengths back.

Collected defeated Arrogate in the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1), his fourth straight win. He finished third in his last start, the Dec. 26 San Antonio Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita, won by Pegasus hopeful Giant Expectations.