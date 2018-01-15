First Foal for Brody's Cause is a Colt

Spendthrift Farm's Brody's Cause , a son of Giant's Causeway and grade 1 winner at 2 and 3, sired his first reported foal Jan. 11 when a colt was born at Wynnstay Farm near Winchester, Ky.

Bred and owned by Wynnstay Farm, the chestnut colt is out of the More Than Ready mare Set'n on Ready, a stakes winner who is from the immediate family of multiple graded stakes winner Comic Strip and grade 2 winner Silver Comic.

"This is an amazing foal," said Tim Hamlin, owner of Wynnstay Farm. "I couldn't be happier."

Campaigned by Albaugh Family Stable, Brody's Cause captured his biggest victories in the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) at 2 and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at 3, joining Carpe Diem as the only horses to win both of Keeneland's top respective races for 2-year-olds and 3-year-olds on dirt since Round Table in 1957.

Brody's Cause broke his maiden at a mile at Churchill in his first start on the dirt, before winning the Breeders' Futurity over Exaggerator . He closed out his 2-year-old season with a third-place finish in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1). He retired to Spendthrift with earnings of $1,168,138.

A $350,000 yearling purchase, Brody's Cause is out of multiple stakes-placed mare Sweet Breanna, and hails from the family of Secretariat and Cure the Blues. The stallion is set to stand his second season at Spendthrift for a fee of $12,500 with a stands and nurses guarantee.

