Ashview Farm Delivers Runhappy's First Foal

The first reported foal by Claiborne Farm's first-crop and multiple grade 1 winner Runhappy is a bay filly born Jan. 14 at Ashview Farm near Versailles, Ky.

Gray Lyster, manager of the family-run Ashview Farm, announced the foal's arrival on Twitter. Ashview bred the filly, which is the second foal out of the stakes-winning Pulpit mare Consecrate. The mare also has a yearling colt by Distorted Humor .

Runhappy is a millionaire who won seven of 10 starts from 2-4. During his sophomore season, he lost only one start, in the Lecomte Stakes (G3), but made up for it with six consecutive wins that included the NYRA.com King's Bishop Stakes (G1), Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix Stakes (G3), TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), and the Malibu Stakes (G1). The colt was raced by Jim McIngvale, who bought him as a yearling for $200,000 at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale.

The son of Super Saver —Bella Jolie, by Broken Vow , was honored as the Eclipse Award champion sprinter for 2015. He was also a nominee for champion 3-year-old and Horse of the Year honors. Runhappy retired with $1,496,250 in earnings.

He entered stud at Claiborne Farm near Paris, Ky., where he bred 127 mares in his first book. Runhappy entered stud at $25,000, which is his fee for 2018.