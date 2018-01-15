Champion Dreaming of Anna Dies at 14

Dreaming of Anna, the 2006 champion 2-year-old filly, died of a ruptured aorta Jan. 9 at Woodspring Farm near Versailles, Ky., Dr. Gary Priest confirmed Jan. 15. She was 14.

The death of the daughter of Rahy was first reported by the Daily Racing Form.

Racing for her breeder Frank Calabrese, Dreaming of Anna notched 10 wins from 17 career starts and earned more than $2 million racing from ages 2 to 4. The Wayne Catalano trainee won nine stakes races, including six graded stakes. In her championship year, she won the Summer Stakes (G3T) at Woodbine before posting a 1 1/2-length win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Churchill Downs.

"She was my first Breeders' Cup winner and she was very special to us and the family," Catalano said. "We won the Breeders' Cup on Mr. Calabrese's birthday. She was a very nice filly, she was special.

"That was a beautiful thing," the trainer recalled of the Breeders' Cup. "The way it all went down, it was very, very special. She was mainly a grass filly and we had one shot to win the race, and it happened that it was on the dirt—they didn't have a grass race for 2-year-old fillies so we were forced to run in the dirt.

"We were very fond of the filly. She brought joy to the whole family."

Out of the graded stakes-placed Broad Brush mare Justenuffheart, Dreaming of Anna is a full sister to multiple graded stakes winner and sire Lewis Michael , and she is a half sister to multiple grade 2 winner and sire Justenuffhumor. She also hails from the female family of champion grass horse and leading turf sire Kitten's Joy .

As a broodmare, Dreaming of Anna produced three stakes peformers and her legacy looks to continue. Her stakes-placed daughter All Her Class produced grade 1-placed With Honors, who is in foal to Medaglia d'Oro . Her grade 3-winning daughter Dreamologist is in foal to War Front , while her grade 1-placed son Fast Anna currently stands at Three Chimneys Farm. Dreaming of Anna's last foal is a yearling colt by Declaration of War .