Grade 1 Winner Early Pioneer Dies at Old Friends

Early Pioneer, winner of the 2000 Sempra Energy Hollywood Gold Cup (G1), was euthanized Jan. 12 at Old Friends, the Georgetown, Ky. Thoroughbred retirement farm where he had been since 2009.

The 23-year-old son of Rahy and winner of more than $1.1 million was experiencing complications of chronic laminitis and cancer also was suspected. The results of a full necropsy are pending.

Prior to Early Pioneer's Gold Cup win, he finished second in both the Mervyn LeRoy Handicap (G2) and the Californian (G2) after upsetting the San Bernardino Handicap (G2) at odds of 26-1. The flashy chestnut was bred by Mr. and Mrs. John C. Mabee and raced in their colors before being claimed for $62,500 in 1998 by Holly and David Wilson.

"Early Pioneer was one of four Hollywood Gold Cup winners that have been retired at Old Friends, and we were so proud to have him," said Old Friends founder Michael Blowen. "He was a fan favorite and a farm favorite, and I know he will be missed by all.

"Special thanks to Cass Dewey and all those who helped him and helped him find his way to Old Friends." Blowen added. "Caring for him has been a privilege."

