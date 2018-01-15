Maryland Horse Breeders Association Hires Maroon PR

Maroon PR today announced it has been hired by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association to serve as its public relations agency of record. Since 1929, the MHBA has been the leading horse industry advocate within the state and functions as an informational resource for horse breeders and owners.

Maroon will assist MHBA with integrated public relations services aimed at building awareness for the association and its various initiatives. The agency will also work with MHBA to create comprehensive campaigns that will further position Maryland as a leading state for horse breeding within the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as highlighting the economic importance the industry has within the state.

Services Maroon PR will be providing the MHBA include social media management, video production, and digital content creation. The agency will also elevate media relations efforts surrounding key events throughout the year including; Maryland Horse Industry Day, Horse Land and Fasig-Tipton Sales at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, and Maryland Pride Day and Jim McKay Maryland Million Day, events celebrating Maryland horses at Laurel Park.

"Our team has a passion for the horse industry and the State of Maryland, so we are very excited to be partnering with the Maryland Horse Breeders Association," said John Maroon, President of Maroon PR. "We are proud to be serving as an extension of their team to enhance PR efforts through an integrated approach that will help the association reach its target audience and support its growth objectives."

"We look forward to getting information out about Maryland's horse industry to people who may not know about all that is going on here. Maryland is an industry leader, producing nationally recognized horses and horse people, and we believe it is important to get those great stories out to a wider audience," said Cricket Goodall, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association and the Maryland Million Ltd.

Maroon PR's Thoroughbred industry experience includes working with Sagamore Racing. For seven years the agency assisted Sagamore with various public relations and marketing efforts such as media relations, social media management, digital content creation, partnership development and fan cultivation through the development of its Three Diamond Club.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.