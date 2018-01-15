NYTB Launches Annual Stallion Seasons Auction

The New York Thoroughbred Breeders' annual Stallion Season Auction is now live and will continue until the close of bidding on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. EST.

Seasons are available for stallions standing in New York, Kentucky, Florida, and Ontario. Highlighted seasons include Alpha , Astern, Bellamy Road , Big Brown , Commissioner , Central Banker , Dialed In , Exaggerator , Freud , Frosted , Jimmy Creed , Laoban , Golden Ticket , Midshipman , Palace , Tale of Ekati , Perfect Soul , and Union Jackson .

The auction is being conducted on the Starquine bidding platform and bidders must register with Starquine.com prior to bidding. All bids are subject to the rules and conditions of the auction and conditions for each season are posted.

This auction raises funds that enable NYTB, a membership organization founded in 1974, to carry on its two-fold mission of promoting New York breeding and racing and protecting the welfare of industry stakeholders. Questions can be directed to (518) 587-0777 or info@nytbreeders.org.

