First Foal for New York-Based War Dancer is a Colt

A colt out of Sadie's Song born Jan. 6 at Waldorf Farm near North Chatham, N.Y., is the first foal for multiple graded stakes winner War Dancer , who stands at Lere Visagie's Rockridge Stud near Hudson, N.Y.

A son of War Front , War Dancer is standing the 2018 season for a $7,500 fee.

The colt born Jan. 6 was bred by McConnell Racing. Sadie's Song, a 10-year-old winning daughter of Unbridled's Song, has produced one winner from three starters.

In 2013 War Dancer won the Virginia Derby (G2T) at Colonial Downs and in 2014 he took the Louisville Handicap (G3T) at Churchill Downs. He finished second in the grade 1 Man o' War Stakes at Belmont Park in 2015. In four seasons of racing he won six of 30 starts—including three stakes—and earned more than $1.06 million.

War Dancer was bred in Kentucky by Cherry Valley Farm and Stuart S. Janney III. He is out of grade 2-placed winner Deed I Do, a daughter of Alydeed, who produced six other winners out of seven other foals of racing age.

