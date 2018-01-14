Sunlight Scores in Magic Millions 2YO Classic

Sunlight (AUS) and jockey Luke Currie overcame early interference to post a win for trainer Tony McEvoy in the Jan. 13 AU$2 million Magic Millions 2-year-old Classic, going 1,200 meters (about six furlongs) at the Gold Coast.

Three of the favored runners—the Zoustar (AUS) filly and undefeated colts Ef Troop (AUS) and Jonker (AUS)—were involved an incident just after the start but it was the Victorian filly that proved best, powering away to score by two lengths over Stuart Kendrick's 100-1 outsider Fullasaboot (AUS).

McEvoy said the decision to campaign Sunlight in Queensland—the filly won two races on the Gold Coast after a debut defeat at Flemington in November—was the hallmark of Saturday's victory.

The veteran horseman, who combined with Aquis Farm and Blue Sky Bloodstock to purchase Sunlight for AU$300,000 (US$223,230) at last year's Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale, parted with AU$600,000 ($470,520) to secure her full sister at the sale Jan. 12.

"It's a big thrill and it's brilliant for our brand, what a great filly," McEvoy said. "The key was getting her here when we did, she's been able to acclimatise and handle the heat really well.

"Having the preparation where she ran up here last week, when the high pressure was on today she lifted late."

The win was bolstered by the fact Sunlight is owned entirely by female connections, who secured an additional $325,000 (about $257,000) as part of the Magic Millions' Racing Women promotion.

The victory gave Currie another feature scalp for McEvoy and the group 1-winning jockey again praised the stable's preparation of the filly.

"She came here with the weight of expectation today and she's proved all of her fans right," Currie said. "She's been expertly trained by Tony to bring her up here early and give her those couple of runs.

"I learned a lot getting beat on her in her first start, probably more than what I have in her past two wins."

Jonker's race was all but over after Hugh Bowman was forced to severely check the colt to avoid running into the inside rail, with the colt finishing a distant last while Ef Troop led into the straight but was a spent force at the 200-meter mark, tiring to finish fourth, three lengths back from Sunlight.

Also on the Magic Millions Raceday, Greg Hickman and Corey Brown combined for the biggest payday in Queensland racing history when Pierata (AUS) won the AU$2 million Gold Coast Magic Millions 3-year-old Guineas (1400m).

The 3-year-old son of Pierro (AUS) picked up AU$1.2 million for his devastating win Saturday and an additional AU$500,000 bonus for claiming Racing Queensland's Summer Crown after feature wins at Doomben last month.

Saturday's Guineas victory came courtesy of a brilliant ride from Corey Brown who, after settling in a three-back position on the fence, plotted an inside path to victory over the final furlong of the race.

Pierata scored by nearly 1 1/2 lengths on the line from Goodfella (AUS), with Calculated (AUS) another length away in third.

Hickman, who paid AU$160,000 ($112,208) for the son of Pierro at the 2016 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale, was both delighted and relieved with the victory and predicted further improvement from Pierata over the coming 12 months.

"It's everything," the Warwick Farm horseman said of the win. "It's such an achievement to be able to do this, we've been up here for eight weeks and the horse hasn't put a foot wrong.

"Corey's got a big opinion of him, he's stuck with him for four runs and he's justified everyone's faith in him today.

"He'll improve again, next preparation you'll see a nicer horse again, that's the scary thing about it, he's just go so much improvement."

Care To Think (AUS) stamped himself as one of the most exciting horses in Australia with a dominant win in the AU$1 million Woodford Reserve Magic Millions Cup.

Despite enduring a three-wide run in the 1,400-meter test for jockey Jeff Lloyd, the son of So You Think showed his class over the final furlong to kick clear and win by a length—his fifth consecutive victory since taking a 3-year-old handicap at Doomben in July.

A bargain AU$16,000 ($12,437) buy at the at 2015 Magic Millions national yearling sale, Care To Think's earnings soared past AU$840,000 with Saturday's victory, his sixth in 11 career starts.

Talented mare Invicibella (AUS) broke through in emphatic fashion with a victory in the 1,300-meter AU$1 million It's Live! In Qld Magic Millions Fillies & Mares. The daughter of I Am Invicible (AUS) was a AU$185,000 ($149,573) purchase by Denise Martin's Star Thoroughbreds at the 2015 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale.

The barest of margins that split Tumultuous (AUS) and Sedanzer (AUS) in the 2,200-meter AU$1 million Sky Thoroughbred Central Magic Millions Trophy. In a thrilling drive to the line it was Brenton Avdulla and Chris Waller's son of Fastnet Rock (AUS) who came out on top. With a AU$350,000 ($282,975) tag at the 2015 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale, Tumultuous is the most expensive yearling to ever win on Magic Millions Raceday.

I'm A Rippa (AUS) lived up to his name with a tenacious win in the 1,300-meter AU$1 million Racing Queensland Magic Millions QTIS Open. Trainer Tony Gollan purchased the son of Love Conquers All for AU$55,000 ($42,004) at the 2015 Magic Million Gold Coast March yearling sale.