West Coast on Track in Latest Pegasus Work

Gary and Mary West's multiple grade 1 winner West Coast, favored to win an Eclipse Award as outstanding 3-year-old male of 2017, worked six furlongs handily from the gate in a bullet 1:12 at Santa Anita Park Jan. 14 ahead of the $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park Jan. 27.

The Flatter colt went in company with Cat Burglar, who was clocked in 1:12.20. West Coast's time was the fastest of 26 drills at the distance, the average time of which was 1:14.86.

"He worked well," said trainer Bob Baffert, who had Drayden Van Dyke aboard for the drill. "I'm happy about it. He needed company, because he's sort of a lazy work horse.

"He'll breeze here one more time next week, then ship to Florida on Jan. 24."

The 4-year-old bay colt captured the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) and Pennsylvania Derby (G1) back-to-back before finishing third behind probable Horse of the Year Gun Runner in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) in his most recent start, Nov. 4.

With a record of 6-2-1 from nine career races, West Coast has earned $2,083,800. Bred by CFP Thoroughbreds, he is the third registered foal out of the grade 1 winner Caressing, who was named the champion 2-year-old of 2000 after taking the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).