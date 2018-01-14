NYRA Introduces Shipping Programs for Aqueduct, Belmont

The New York Racing Association announced Jan. 14 a pair of shipping incentive programs to be implemented during the 2018 Aqueduct Racetrack and Belmont Park spring meets for horsemen based this winter in Florida or at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

Horses that made their previous start at Oaklawn Park may be able to take advantage of the new "Ship & Win" program, which includes a 30% purse bonus as well as a $1,500 shipping stipend for a start during either the Aqueduct spring or Belmont spring/summer meets, excluding stakes races.

Additionally, horses that made their previous start at either Gulfstream Park or Tampa Bay Downs in 2018 may be eligible for a $1,500 shipping subsidy for a start during the Aqueduct spring meet, excluding stakes races.

First-time starters do not qualify for either program. NYRA reserves the right to determine eligibility of qualified starters.

Aqueduct's spring meet begins April 6 and continues through April 22. Live racing will then to move to Belmont for its spring/summer meet April 27. Belmont's closing day is July 15.