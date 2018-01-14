Record Numbers Continue in Book 2 of Gold Coast Sale

More records fell on the Gold Coast Jan. 14 as the Book 2 section of the 2018 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale provided buyers with more opportunities to find their next life changer.

A filly by Not a Single Doubt topped the day's selling when she sold for AU$280,000 (US$221,648) in a great result for a client of Queensland's Grandview. Cataloged as Lot 1001, the filly was knocked down to Henry Plumptre who was buying for new Cambridge Stud owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay from New Zealand.

"She's such a lovely individual," Plumptre said. "It's been a fantastic sale and we've been looking for the right filly and she fit the bill. I thought she was a sweet filly with a great attitude. The Not a Single Doubt yearlings sold very well over the first four days and this filly really appealed."

Plumptre said the filly would head to Scone to be broken and would be placed with either a Sydney or Melbourne trainer.

The Not a Single Doubt filly was one of six youngsters to sell for AU$200,000 ($158,320) or more throughout the day. The top three sellers were all fillies, with daughters of I Am Invincible—Devoirs and Spirit Of Boom—Air's Precious bringing the second and third top prices, respectively.

Three colts were purchased for AU$200,000—sons of Rubick, Husson, and Dissident.

During the day, over AU$10.5 million ($8,487,535) was traded on 158 lots sold at a record clearance rate of more than 84% for a record average price of AU$66,690 ($52,392).

"The momentum carried through to Book 2, which was to be expected on the back of the record breaking Book 1 sale," Magic Millions managing director Vin Cox said. "The highlight of Book 2 was the wide and varied buying bench, which participated across the board in a sale that cleared over 84%.

"It's been a fantastic five days of selling here on the Gold Coast and I want to thank all of our supporters, breeders, buyers, and friends. We know you've had a great time on the Gold Coast. Book 3 of the Gold Coast yearling sale as well as the Summer Racehorse Sale will be held on Tuesday with some great opportunities for buyers," Cox added.